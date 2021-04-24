N. Dakota St. 42, E. Washington 20

E. Washington 14 6 0 0 — 20 N. Dakota St. 7 14 14 7 — 42 First Quarter EW_Ta.Pierce 3 run (S.Harrison kick), 11:12. EW_Barriere 3 run (S.Harrison kick), 4:58. NDS_C.Miller 13 run (Reinholz kick), :23. Second Quarter EW_Boston 3 pass from Barriere (kick failed), 10:00. NDS_Luepke 1 run (Reinholz kick), 4:54. NDS_Gindorff 4 pass from C.Miller (Reinholz kick), :32. Third Quarter NDS_Gonnella 7 run (Reinholz kick), 9:29. NDS_Gonnella 1 run (Reinholz kick), 1:43. Fourth Quarter NDS_Gindorff 1 pass from C.Miller (Reinholz kick), 8:23. ___ EW NDS First downs 16 27 Rushes-yards 32-61 57-422 Passing 246 50 Comp-Att-Int 17-28-1 6-11-0 Return Yards 68 31 Punts-Avg. 2-47.0 1-29.0 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 2-20 2-25 Time of Possession 24:37 35:23 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_E. Washington, Merritt 9-28, Ta.Pierce 8-25, Barriere 13-9, M.Smith 1-2, (Team) 1-(minus 3). N. Dakota St., Gonnella 20-163, Bussey 13-143, Luepke 9-46, C.Miller 5-30, Marshall 7-26, Watson 3-14. More for youSportsUConn didn't play football in 2020. Here's what happened...By Mike AnthonySportsConnecticut prospects who could be selected in the 2021... PASSING_E. Washington, Barriere 17-28-1-246. N. Dakota St., C.Miller 6-11-0-50. RECEIVING_E. Washington, Boston 5-88, Limu-Jones 4-38, Chism 3-56, James 1-19, Taras 1-18, Merritt 1-11, M.Smith 1-9, Gobel 1-7. N. Dakota St., Watson 2-28, Gindorff 2-5, Lippe 1-11, Jacob 1-6. MISSED FIELD GOALS_E. Washington, S.Harrison 54.