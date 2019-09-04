Mystics-Liberty, Box

WASHINGTON (93)

Atkins 7-12 5-7 23, Cloud 5-9 0-0 12, Delle Donne 11-21 4-4 30, Meesseman 4-8 4-4 13, Sanders 4-7 0-0 8, Hines-Allen 0-4 0-0 0, Mestdagh 0-0 0-0 0, Peddy 0-1 0-0 0, Walker-Kimbrough 2-5 2-2 7. Totals 33-67 15-17 93.

NEW YORK (77)

Charles 1-4 2-2 4, Hartley 1-8 0-0 2, Nurse 1-4 2-2 5, Wright 4-8 1-2 9, Zahui B 2-5 0-0 4, Allen 2-5 2-4 6, Boyd 1-5 2-2 4, Gray 0-0 0-0 0, Johannes 8-12 2-3 22, Raincock-Ekunwe 3-4 6-7 12, Xu 4-7 0-0 9. Totals 27-62 17-22 77.

Washington 31 27 17 18—93 New York 19 21 17 20—77

3-Point Goals_Washington 12-25 (Atkins 4-6, Delle Donne 4-7, Cloud 2-5, Walker-Kimbrough 1-3, Meesseman 1-3, Peddy 0-1), New York 6-18 (Johannes 4-7, Nurse 1-2, Xu 1-2, Wright 0-1, Zahui B 0-1, Allen 0-2, Hartley 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 42 (Sanders, Delle Donne 10), New York 23 (Raincock-Ekunwe 5). Assists_Washington 24 (Cloud 9), New York 16 (Charles 5). Total Fouls_Washington 18, New York 18. Technicals_New York coach Liberty (Defensive three second) 2. A_1,558 (5,000).