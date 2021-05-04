Myers, Padres ruin Anderson's no-hit bid, beat Pirates 2-0 May 4, 2021 Updated: May 4, 2021 1:45 a.m.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wil Myers had an opposite-field single with no outs in the seventh inning to end Tyler Anderson's no-hit bid and the San Diego Padres beat Pittsburgh 2-0 Monday night, the Pirates' fifth straight loss.
Anderson (2-3) kept the Padres off-balance for six innings before they broke through in the seventh. Anderson issued a leadoff walk to Manny Machado before Myers singled to right field. Until then, Anderson had allowed only three baserunners, two on walks and one on his error in the fifth inning.