Murray scores 35, Iowa hold on to beat Maryland 80-75 Jan. 3, 2022 Updated: Jan. 3, 2022 11:32 p.m.
1 of12 Maryland guard Fatts Russell, center, drives to the basket between Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) and forward Filip Rebraca (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) shoots over Maryland forward Donta Scott, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Maryland guard Eric Ayala (5) shoots over Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Iowa forward Filip Rebraca, right, drives past Maryland forward Donta Scott, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) picks up a loose ball between Maryland guard Eric Ayala (5) and Maryland guard Xavier Green, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Maryland forward Julian Reese (10) fights for a loose ball with Iowa guard Tony Perkins (11) and guard Connor McCaffery, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Iowa forward Keegan Murray fights for a loose ball with Maryland forward Donta Scott, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Maryland guard Fatts Russell (4) shoots over Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Keegan Murray made 5 of 6 from 3-point range and finished with a career-high tying 35 points to help Iowa beat Maryland 80-75 on Monday night.
Murray made 14 of 21 from the field, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked three shots. Filip Rebraca had 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds for Iowa (11-3, 1-2 Big Ten) and Joe Toussaint added nine points, nine assists and three steals.