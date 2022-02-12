Murray's 31 points power Spurs past Pelicans, 124-114 BRETT MARTEL, AP Sports Writer Feb. 12, 2022
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Dejounte Murray had 31 points and 12 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs beat the New Orleans Pelicans 124-114 on Saturday night to give them consecutive double-digit, wire-to-wire victories on the road.
Murray controlled the game with a combination of accurate perimeter shooting on pull-ups and fades alike, explosive drives and forceful finishing around the basket.