Murphy triple-double lifts Belmont over Morehead St. 73-58

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Grayson Murphy recorded a triple-double with 13 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists to lead Belmont to a 73-58 win over Morehead State on Saturday, the Bruins’ 19th straight victory.

Murphy's feat is the first triple-double in Belmont's history since becoming a member of the NCAA. His is also the first triple-double by an Ohio Valley Conference player since Ja Morant posted 17 points, 11 rebounds and 16 assists for Murray State against Marquette in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.