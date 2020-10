Mourao’s goal gives Law boys soccer win

Fillipe Mourao scored a second half goal and Jonathan Law’s boys soccer team defeated Shelton 1-0 on Tuesday.

Cooper Fitzgerald had the assist for coach Mike Gruber.

Jaden Wywoda stopped 6 shots to post the shutout.

Shelton’s Reino Sawan and Alex Mallozi split 6 saves. Each team took 7 shots.