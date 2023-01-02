Mount St. Mary's 64, Canisius 60

Jefferson 1-3 0-0 2, Tinsley 7-13 0-0 16, Benjamin 6-12 5-6 19, Leffew 5-12 0-0 13, Lipscomb 2-4 0-0 5, Barton 2-4 0-0 4, Gibson 1-6 2-2 5, Cordilia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 7-8 64.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason