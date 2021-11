Law’s Claire Moulton earned all-league honors at the SCC Cross Country Championship meet held at East Shore Park in New Haven.

Moulton, a sophomore, placed 14th with a time of 21:29.90 on the 4,925-meter (3.06-mile) course that saw 106 runners compete. The top 12 runners make first team All-SCC. Runners who place 13 to 24 are second team.

Law girls placed 11th with 251 points. Guilford (56) won the team title for the fifth straight season. Cheshire (77) was second, Sacred Heart Academy (109) third, Amity (115) fourth and Wilbur Cross (172) fifth.

Jenna Wasserman was second across the finish line for coach Linwood’s Lady Lawmen. The senior placed 51st in 24:04.80. Senior Lauren Davis was 53rd (24:10.20), freshman Sydney Kirby was 58th (24:24.40), junior Maya Rosado 75th (25:47.90), senior Allison Gachi 83rd (26:48.80) and junior Elizabeth Roos 89th (28:18.70).

Tierney Fedigan was fourth in the Freshmen Division race for Law with a time of 26:34.50. Skye Hamilton ran a 26:50.50 to take fifth. Alana Pires was 10th (28:16.50) and Eshanika Shee 19th (32:49.20).

Law boys

Liam Fedigan ran a 17:11.90 in the meet with 119 runners and the junior took 21st. The top 12 runners make first team All-SCC. Runners who place 13 to 24 are second team.

Law was 14th with 364 points. Xavier (52) won the team title. Hand (73) was second, followed by Guilford (82), Amity (143) and Shelton (147).

Senior Travis Zeidler was coach Charlie Phillips’ second runner across in the varsity race with a time of 19:02.50 for 71st. Dan Folloni was 79th (19:21.90), junior Dallas Fassanella 60th (20:05.60), junior Jake Ackley 100th (20:48.10), freshman Matt Berendt 102nd (20:52.30) and sophomore Tanner Matchett 107th (21:31.10).

Rishabh Nair (22:17.60/93rd) paced eight runners in the Junior Varsity Division race. The junior was followed by Aidan Hope (22:21.10/94th), Beret Genc (22:21.10/95th), Jonathan Uruchida (22:32.30/100th), Patrick Paules-Harrold (22:45.30/103rd), Christopher Richard (23:06.50), Sam Griffin (26:07.90/142) and Aman Panjabi (29:33.40/151st).

Caleb Jordan led Law with a time of 22:22.80 to finish 29th in the freshmen race. Dalton Evans (23:06.30/43rd), Carl Wischow (25:50.50.57th), Ryan Medvegy (26:45.40/61st), Colin Hanley (30:59.70/72nd), Joshua Hudson (31:49.90/73rd) and Harrison Fisher (32:18.60/75th) also ran their first SCC league meet.

Class M girls

Claire Moulton earned second-team All-State honors at the Class M Girls Cross Country championship held at Wickham Park in Manchester.

A sophomore, Moulton ran the 5000-meter course in 21:31 to place 11th. Jenna Wasserman was 73rd in 24:40, Sydney Kirby 81st in 24:59, Lauren Davis 87th in 25:35 and Maya Rosado 90th in 25:39. Tierney Fedigan was 103rd (26:05) and Allison Gachi 110th (27:01).

Moulton finished 83rd in 21:07 at the State Open.

Class M boys

Liam Fedigan earned All-State honors in Class M when he placed 11th. Fedigan’s time of 17:44 led coach Charlie Phillips’ Lawmen to a 17th place finish.

Dallas Fasanella was 96th in 20:42, Travis Zeidler 107th in 21:10, Matthew Berendt 112th in 21:35 and Daniel Folloni was 114th in 21:27. Jake Ackley was 121st (21:57) and Tanner Matchett 127th (22:06).

Fedigan placed 73rd with a time of 17:23 at the State Open.

