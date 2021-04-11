Most of White Sox traveling party gets COVID-19 vaccine

CHICAGO (AP) — More than 90% of the traveling party for the Chicago White Sox got the COVID-19 vaccine after their home opener, moving the team closer to meeting Major League Baseball's threshold for relaxing some of the protocols put in place for the pandemic.
Showing an unusual amount of transparency for the sport, the White Sox announced the step before Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals. The team said in a release that “virtually the entire” traveling party had received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and general manager Rick Hahn put the number at “well in excess of 90%.”