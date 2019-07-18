Morgan, Creamer tied for lead in LPGA Tour team event

Paula Creamer of California, left, high-fives her playing partner Morgan Pressel of Florida, right, as they play in the second round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational golf tournament on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Midland Country Club in Midland, Mich. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News via AP) less Paula Creamer of California, left, high-fives her playing partner Morgan Pressel of Florida, right, as they play in the second round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational golf tournament on Thursday, July 18, ... more Photo: Katy Kildee, AP Photo: Katy Kildee, AP Image 1 of / 13 Caption Close Morgan, Creamer tied for lead in LPGA Tour team event 1 / 13 Back to Gallery

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Morgan Pressel and Paula Creamer shot a best-ball 6-under 64 on Thursday for a share of the second-round lead in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, the LPGA Tour's first-year team event.

Stephanie Meadowand Giulia Molinaro had a 61, and Frenchwomen Celine Boutier and Karine Icher shot 62 to match Pressel and Creamer at 10-under 130 at Midland Country Club. The teams will play alternate shot Friday and close Saturday with a best-ball round.

Trying to get into the U.S. Solheim Cup mix, Pressel and Creamer birdied six of the last eight holes on their opening nine — the course's back nine — then parred the last nine.

Meadow, from Northern Ireland, and Molinaro, from Italy, had eight birdies in a 10-hole stretch, making five straight on Nos. 5-9.

Boutier and Icher birdied four of the five and closed with three straight birdies.

Canadians Brooke Henderson and Alena Sharp, the first-round leaders after a 65 in alternate-shot play, had a 66 to fall a stroke back with Kim Kaufman-Kris Tamulis (62), Tiffany Chan-Peiyun Chien (62), Pajaree Anannarukarn-Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras (63), Mirim Lee-Amy Yang (64) and Cydney Clanton-Jasmine Suwannapura (64).