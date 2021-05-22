Morant, Grizzlies beat Warriors in OT, advance to face Jazz JANIE McCAULEY, AP Sports Writer May 22, 2021 Updated: May 22, 2021 12:24 a.m.
1 of17 Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry looks down at the court during the second half of an NBA basketball Western Conference play-in game against Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco, Friday, May 21, 2021. Jed Jacobsohn/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 The Memphis Grizzlies celebrate after defeating the Golden State Warriors in an NBA basketball Western Conference play-in game in San Francisco, Friday, May 21, 2021. Jed Jacobsohn/AP Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17 Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant, right, smiles after a foul was called against Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) during the second half of an NBA basketball Western Conference play-in game in San Francisco, Friday, May 21, 2021. Jed Jacobsohn/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 Memphis Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks (24) shoots against Golden State Warriors' Kevon Looney during the first half of an NBA basketball Western Conference play-in game in San Francisco, Friday, May 21, 2021. Jed Jacobsohn/AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant, right, passes against Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry during the second half of an NBA basketball Western Conference play-in game in San Francisco, Friday, May 21, 2021. Jed Jacobsohn/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant, center, shoots against Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green, left, and Jordan Poole during the second half of an NBA basketball Western Conference play-in game in San Francisco, Friday, May 21, 2021. Jed Jacobsohn/AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant, left, drives against Golden State Warriors' Kevon Looney (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball Western Conference play-in game in San Francisco, Friday, May 21, 2021. Jed Jacobsohn/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 Memphis Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots against the Golden State Warriors' Kevon Looney (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball Western Conference play-in game in San Francisco, Friday, May 21, 2021. Jed Jacobsohn/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, left, shoots against Memphis Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. during the second half of an NBA basketball Western Conference play-in game in San Francisco, Friday, May 21, 2021. Jed Jacobsohn/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, center, yells after making a three-point basket with teammates Draymond Green, left, and Jordan Poole, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball Western Conference play-in game against the Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco, Friday, May 21, 2021. Jed Jacobsohn/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, left, shoots against Memphis Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks, center, and Xavier Tillman Sr. during the first half of an NBA basketball Western Conference play-in game in San Francisco, Friday, May 21, 2021. Jed Jacobsohn/AP Show More Show Less
17 of17
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Ja Morant made consecutive jumpers in the final 48 seconds of overtime and scored 35 points, Memphis had an answer for every Stephen Curry flurry, and the Grizzlies are headed back to the playoffs for the first time in four years after holding off the Golden State Warriors 117-112 on Friday night in a thrilling play-in game.
Jordan Poole hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:50 left in OT for Golden State only to see Xavier Tillman answer with a baseline 3 moments later. Poole lost the ball out of bounds leading to Morant's basket with 4 seconds left, then Poole made another improbable 3 with 2 seconds remaining.