Moore homers off Gurriel's glove, Mariners beat Toronto 8-3 DAIMON EKLUND, Associated Press July 8, 2022
SEATTLE (AP) — Dylan Moore homered — with an assist from left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. — and Marco Gonzalez gave up two earned runs and pitched into the seventh inning, leading the Seattle Mariners to an 8-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night.
Cal Raleigh and Eugenio Suarez also homered and drove in three runs for Seattle. But, Moore’s unusual home run was the highlight.