Montreal 5, Vancouver 4

Vancouver 0 2 2 0 — 4 Montreal 1 2 1 1 — 5 Montreal won shootout 2-1 First Period_1, Montreal, Suzuki 7 (Drouin, Weber), 6:26 (pp). Second Period_2, Vancouver, Virtanen 4 (Miller), 0:22. 3, Vancouver, Boeser 16 (Hughes, Horvat), 8:08 (pp). 4, Montreal, Tatar 6 (Mete, Danault), 13:44. 5, Montreal, Edmundson 2 (Weber, Tatar), 18:21. Third Period_6, Vancouver, Horvat 14 (Hughes, Hoglander), 0:22. 7, Vancouver, Motte 6 (Hawryluk, Benn), 0:55. 8, Montreal, Gallagher 12 (Danault), 5:29. Overtime_None. Shootout_Montreal 2 (Perry G, Drouin NG, Suzuki NG, Kotkaniemi NG, Byron NG, Tatar G), Vancouver 1 (Boeser G, Miller NG, Horvat NG, Gaudette NG, Vesey NG, Hoglander NG). Shots on Goal_Vancouver 2-10-4-2_18. Montreal 10-12-15-3_40. Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 1 of 1; Montreal 1 of 1. Goalies_Vancouver, Holtby 4-6-2 (40 shots-36 saves). Montreal, Price 10-5-5 (18-14). More for youSportsUConn men fall to Maryland in first-round NCAA tournament...By David BorgesSportsThe first dance for most of UConn's rosterBy Doug Bonjour A_0 (21,288). T_2:36. Referees_Marc Joannette, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Derek Nansen.