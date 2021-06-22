Montreal 4, Vegas 1

Montreal 1 2 1 — 4 Vegas 0 0 1 — 1 First Period_1, Montreal, Kotkaniemi 5 (Anderson, Byron), 8:45. Second Period_2, Montreal, Staal 2 (Suzuki, Toffoli), 6:32. 3, Montreal, Caufield 3 (Perry, Suzuki), 9:49 (pp). Third Period_4, Vegas, Pacioretty 5 (Roy), 4:09. 5, Montreal, Suzuki 5 (Toffoli), 18:54 (en). Shots on Goal_Montreal 6-11-9_26. Vegas 6-9-12_27. Power-play opportunities_Montreal 1 of 2; Vegas 0 of 2. Goalies_Montreal, Price 11-5-0 (27 shots-26 saves). Vegas, Fleury 9-7-0 (25-22). A_17,969 (17,367). T_2:31. Referees_Eric Furlatt, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Jonny Murray. More for youSportsBrains and Brawn: Bryson DeChambeau, after U.S. Open...By Mike AnthonySportsSorenstam preparing to play U.S. Senior Women's Open in...By Joe Morelli