Montreal 3, Ottawa 1

Ottawa 0 1 0 — 1 Montreal 0 2 1 — 3 First Period_None. Second Period_1, Montreal, Gallagher 7 (Petry, Perry), 9:26 (pp). 2, Montreal, Petry 7 (Tatar, Kotkaniemi), 11:30 (pp). 3, Ottawa, Zub 2 (Batherson, Reilly), 18:29. Third Period_4, Montreal, Toffoli 13 (Suzuki, Petry), 19:39 (en). Shots on Goal_Ottawa 8-14-5_27. Montreal 13-15-5_33. Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 3; Montreal 2 of 3. Goalies_Ottawa, Daccord 0-1-0 (32 shots-30 saves). Montreal, Price 6-4-3 (27-26). A_0 (21,288). T_2:25. Referees_Eric Furlatt, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Mark Shewchyk.