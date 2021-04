MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Cam Humphrey passed for 235 yards and three touchdowns, Montana had a stretch of eight straight possessions ending in scores and the Grizzlies clobbered Division II Central Washington 59-3 on Saturday.

The game, played in a mix of snow flurries and sunshine for 4,000 fans, was the spring season opener for the Griz, who close the brief season Saturday against visiting Portland State.