Montana 62, Merrimack 51

Derkack 4-8 5-8 13, Derring 0-3 0-0 0, McKoy 3-7 0-0 8, Stinson 1-3 0-0 2, Reid 4-9 6-7 15, Bennett 3-14 3-4 10, Etumnu 1-1 0-0 3, Filchner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-45 14-19 51.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason