Sports

Monday's Scores

The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 43, Rochester 39

Bellarmine Prep 49, Eastlake 45

Bellevue 58, Sammamish 42

Bonney Lake 65, Union 63

Camas 76, Tahoma 53

Chimacum 37, Granite Falls 32

Crosspoint Academy 51, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 11

Federal Way 53, Mount Tahoma 46

Forks 64, Onalaska 28

Glacier Peak 66, Enumclaw 38

Hazen 53, Thomas Jefferson 18

Heritage 76, Stevenson 26

Hudson's Bay 0, De La Salle, Ore. 0

Issaquah 49, Renton 39

Kentwood 47, Bethel 45

La Salle 53, Bear Creek School 23

Lakes 57, Clover Park 42

Mercer Island 52, Bainbridge 38

Mountain View 52, Centralia 40

Napavine 52, Adna 43

Newport-Bellevue 71, Holy Names 52

Seton Catholic 60, Ridgefield 45

Tumwater 39, Kelso 25

Woodinville 52, Sumner 42

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

