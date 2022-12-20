Skip to main content
Monday's Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adna 60, La Center 57

Annie Wright 74, Silas 66

Archbishop Murphy 73, Meadowdale 46

Battle Ground 74, Kentwood 70

Cascade Christian 53, Fife 47

Chimacum 56, South Whidbey 49

Colfax 71, Warden 36

Dayton 62, Highland 30

Federal Way 66, Glendale Arizona IHS, Ariz. 52

Ilwaco 78, Centralia 62

Jackson 84, Marysville-Pilchuck 37

Kamiak 65, Inglemoor 56

Kellogg, Idaho 63, Newport 43

Kentridge 77, Timberline 72

Lake Roosevelt 85, White Swan 44

Lake Washington 68, Lynnwood 64

Liberty Bell 67, Granite Falls 34

Ocosta 71, Pe Ell 42

Olympia 54, Scottsdale Notre Dame, Ariz. 53

Overlake School 82, Orcas Island 63

Ridgefield 52, Castle Rock 46

Seton Catholic 53, Toutle Lake 39

Shorewood 50, Ballard 41

Sound Christian 64, Three Rivers Christian School 21

Stadium 69, Lindbergh 18

Thomas Jefferson 80, Tyee 16

University 72, Selah 61

West Seattle 77, Lincoln 66

Hardwood Invite=

King's Way Christian School 71, Benson, Ore. 60

Mountainside, Ore. 79, Camas 56

Roosevelt, Ore. 87, Bellevue 73

South Medford, Ore. 68, Washington 18

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Mercer Island vs. South Kitsap, ccd.

Neah Bay vs. Forks, ppd.

The Northwest vs. Meridian, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

