Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Aberdeen 52, Rochester 48 Crosspoint Academy 63, Chief Kitsap Academy 47 Ferndale 64, Squalicum 54 Franklin Pierce 59, Enumclaw 53 Kamiakin 92, Hanford 81 Mark Morris 73, Washougal 66 Mitchell/Spray, Ore. 57, Trout Lake 51 Morton/White Pass 74, Napavine 71 Mossyrock 65, Columbia Adventist Academy 43 North Kitsap 74, Central Kitsap 56 Olympia 87, River Ridge 42 Orting 50, Eatonville 47 R.A. Long 47, Ridgefield 43 Sehome 46, Bellingham 28 Shelton 49, North Mason 27 W. F. West 73, Centralia 46 Walla Walla 73, Kennewick 47 White River 68, Fife 58 GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Ilwaco 55, Astoria, Ore. 31 Kamiakin 59, Hanford 42 Kennewick 58, Walla Walla 25 Tumwater 64, Black Hills 25