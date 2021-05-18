Skip to main content
Sports

Monday's Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 52, Rochester 48

Crosspoint Academy 63, Chief Kitsap Academy 47

Ferndale 64, Squalicum 54

Franklin Pierce 59, Enumclaw 53

Kamiakin 92, Hanford 81

Mark Morris 73, Washougal 66

Mitchell/Spray, Ore. 57, Trout Lake 51

Morton/White Pass 74, Napavine 71

Mossyrock 65, Columbia Adventist Academy 43

North Kitsap 74, Central Kitsap 56

Olympia 87, River Ridge 42

Orting 50, Eatonville 47

R.A. Long 47, Ridgefield 43

Sehome 46, Bellingham 28

Shelton 49, North Mason 27

W. F. West 73, Centralia 46

Walla Walla 73, Kennewick 47

White River 68, Fife 58

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ilwaco 55, Astoria, Ore. 31

Kamiakin 59, Hanford 42

Kennewick 58, Walla Walla 25

Tumwater 64, Black Hills 25

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/