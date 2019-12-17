BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Burlington-Edison 83, Lynden Christian 74, OT

Columbia River 57, Prairie 44

Elma 73, Pope John Paul II 45

Evergreen (Vancouver) 59, Battle Ground 51

Kelso 45, Timberline 41

La Center 66, Kalama 63

Napavine 45, Castle Rock 41

O'Dea 69, Lakeside (Seattle) 43

Post Falls, Idaho 52, Clarkston 50

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Battle Ground 53, Evergreen (Vancouver) 29

Clarkston 54, Post Falls, Idaho 48

Gig Harbor 44, Shelton 32

Tumwater 69, Yelm 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/