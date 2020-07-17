Moncada rejoins White Sox after positive COVID-19 test

CHICAGO (AP) — Star third baseman Yoán Moncada rejoined the Chicago White Sox after missing the start of their summer camp because he contracted the coronavirus.

Moncada revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 on a video conference call with reporters Thursday. He said he didn't experience any major symptoms but it was a difficult time for him and a little scary.

Moncada and pitcher José Ruiz were placed on the injured list last week because of unspecified ailments. While Moncada is in major league camp and Ruiz is going to work out at the team's taxi-squad site in Schaumburg, the White Sox say it doesn't mean they have been taken off the IL.

The 25-year-old Moncada was acquired in the December 2016 trade that sent Chris Sale to the Boston Red Sox. Long regarded as one of baseball’s top prospects, he broke out last season when he set career highs with a .315 batting average, 25 homers and 79 RBIs.

The Cuban slugger finalized a $70 million, five-year contract with the White Sox in March.

Manager Rick Renteria also is back with the team after leaving camp last week to go home to California for a family funeral.

