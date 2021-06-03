Moncada, Lamb homer as White Sox beat Tigers 4-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Yoán Moncada and Jake Lamb hit two of Chicago’s four home runs to back Lance Lynn, Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa closed in on John McGraw for second on baseball's career wins list, and the White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 4-1 on Thursday night.

Moncada and Lynn connected in the first two innings as Chicago grabbed a 2-0 lead. Yasmani Grandal made it 3-1 with a 457-foot drive to right-center against Casey Mize. Tim Anderson added a solo shot in the eighth off Daniel Norris.

La Russa picked up career victory No. 2,762 to move within one of McGraw, and the White Sox won for the eighth time in 11 games.

Lynn went six innings, allowing one run and four hits. The right-hander threw 89 pitches in improving to 6-0 in his past seven starts.

Aaron Bummer and Evan Marshall each worked an inning. Liam Hendriks came on in the ninth for his American League-leading 14th save in 16 chances, and the White Sox got their 12th win in 13 games against Detroit.

Mize (3-4) gave up three runs and five hits in seven innings.

Willi Castro homered leading off the fifth, but the Tigers came up short after winning four of five.

Moncada, who entered on a 10-for-19 tear, gave the White Sox a 1-0 lead with two outs in the first. He drove a 1-2 splitter down and around the outside edge the opposite way into the left-field bullpen for his fifth home run.

Lynn got out of a bases-loaded jam in the second when he struck out Jake Rogers after giving up a two-out single to Niko Goodrum and walking the next two batters.

Lamb made it 2-0 in the bottom half when he crushed a long, two-out drive to right for his fourth homer.

The Tigers cut it to 2-1 when Castro drove the first pitch of the fifth beyond the right-field bullpen.

White Sox ace Lucas Giolito picked up his second career ejection prior to the ninth inning.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: OF Victor Reyes (strained left intercostal) was placed on the 10-day injured list and OF Derek Hill was recalled from Triple-A Toledo. Reyes is hitting .157 in 27 games.

White Sox: OF Andrew Vaughn was placed on the COVID-19 injured list, with GM Rick Hahn saying the prized rookie was asymptomatic. “Our hope is that, similar to our other IL placements of this nature, he will return shortly to the active roster,” Hahn said in a statement. “At this time, no other players on the roster are impacted.” Chicago also recalled INF/OF Gavin Sheets from Triple-A Charlotte.

UP NEXT

The four-game series continues with LHP Dallas Keuchel (4-1, 4.53 ERA) starting for Chicago and RHP Spencer Turnbull (4-2, 2.93) going for Detroit. Both pitchers are 3-0 in their past four starts, though Keuchel's ERA in that span is 5.82 while Turnbull's is 1.67. Turnbull pitched a no-hitter in Seattle last month.

