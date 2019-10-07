Molina wins it in 10th, Cards top Braves 5-4, Game 5 next

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yadier Molina pushed the St. Louis Cardinals to a deciding Game 5 of the NL Division Series, hitting a tying single in the eighth inning and a winning sacrifice fly in the 10th to beat the Atlanta Braves 5-4 Monday.

Molina slung his bat far into the outfield after his winner, and the packed crowd at Busch Stadium roared along with him.

Game 5 will be Wednesday back in Atlanta. The Cardinals will have ace Jack Flaherty on the mound, and the Braves will go with Mike Foltynewicz.

Kolten Wong led off the St. Louis 10th with a ground-rule double against Julio Teheran. After Paul Goldschmidt was intentionally walked, Wong advanced on Marcell Ozuna's forceout and easily scampered home on Molina's deep fly to left field.

Wong threw his hands in the air as he ran toward the plate. Molina rounded first base with his bat in hand, then flung it as the celebration erupted. The longtime star catcher discarded his batting helmet as the rest of the Cardinals poured onto the field.

Molina made it 4-all a two-out single in the eighth that went just off the top of the glove of a leaping Freddie Freeman at first.

Ozuna homered twice.

