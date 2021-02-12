Mobley brothers carry No. 20 USC past Washington, 69-54 TIM BOOTH, AP Sports Writer Feb. 12, 2021 Updated: Feb. 12, 2021 12:20 a.m.
SEATTLE (AP) — Evan Mobley scored 17 points, brother Isaiah Mobley added 12 points and 12 rebounds and No. 20 Southern California rolled past Washington 69-54 on Thursday night.
Ranked for the first time since early in the 2017-18 season, the Trojans (16-3, 10-2 Pac-12) won for the 11th time in their past 12 games thanks to another stellar defensive performance and a dominant effort on the interior against the undersized Huskies.