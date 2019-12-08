Mitchell scores 22, Jazz beat Grizzlies 126-112

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 22 points and Jeff Green matched his season high with 19 points off the bench, leading the Utah Jazz to a 126-112 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night.

Rudy Gobert had 19 points, 11 rebounds and a season-high five assists, and Joe Ingles had a season-high 10 assists and 12 points. Bojan Bogdanovic added 19 points for the Jazz.

Utah shot 57% from the field and went 19 of 34 from 3-point range.

Jaren Jackson, Jr. scored 26 points and Jae Crowder added 13 for the Grizzlies. Memphis lost despite forcing 22 turnovers and shooting 53% from the field.

The Jazz shot 60.5% and went 11 of 19 from 3-point range in the first half.

Memphis kept pace with the Jazz in the first quarter. The Grizzlies went on a 15-5 run to take a 35-28 lead near the end of the quarter. Crowder sparked the run with back-to-back 3-pointers, drawing a foul and converting a free throw on the second.

Memphis took advantage of six Jazz turnovers in the first quarter, converting them into 13 points. The Grizzlies committed two turnovers.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) shoots over Utah Jazz guard Emmanuel Mudiay (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Salt Lake City.

That all changed in the second quarter. Utah forced seven turnovers, scoring 14 points off the miscues. The Jazz held Memphis to 10 points over the first 10½ minutes of the quarter.

That allowed Utah to break the game open before halftime. Utah used a 20-4 run to take a 60-42 lead. Mitchell bookended the run with a layup and a 3-pointer. Green fueled the bulk of outburst with a pair of 3-pointers and a running alley-oop dunk over a two-minute stretch.

Memphis cut the deficit to single digits midway through the third quarter. The Grizzlies closed within 82-75 on back-to-back baskets from Solomon Hill and Grayson Allen. Memphis never got closer than seven points.

Ingles and Bogdanovic hit back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a 15-4 run. Green capped it off with another outside basket, putting the Jazz up 97-79.

TIP INS

Grizzlies: Ja Morant missed his fourth straight game because of back soreness. … Crowder got a nice ovation from the crowd during pregame introductions. He played with the Jazz from 2017-19. ... Allen finished with 13 points in his first game back in Utah. He spent his rookie season with the Jazz, appearing in 38 games. ... Memphis outscored Utah 21-8 in fastbreak points.

Jazz: Mike Conley missed his second straight game with a left hamstring strain. … Seven Utah players scored in double figures. … Emmanuel Mudiay dished out a season-high seven assists. … The Jazz outscored Memphis 10-0 in second chance points.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: At Golden State Warriors on Monday.

Jazz: Host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.

