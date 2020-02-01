Mitchell lifts South Alabama past Georgia Southern 79-69

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Trhae Mitchell scored a season-high 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting and South Alabama defeated Georgia Southern 79-69 on Saturday.

Andre Fox added 14 points and eight rebounds for South Alabama (13-11, 6-7 Sun Belt Conference) and Chad Lott and Josh Ajayi scored 13 points apiece.

South Alabama shot 55% in the first half but Georgia Southern forged a tie at 41 by making 8 of 17 3-pointers.

The Jaguars didn't take control until pulling away from a tie at 60 with 7:10 to play with a 10-0 run.

Quan Jackson scored a season-high 23 points for the Eagles (13-10, 7-5), going 5 of 7 behind the arc. Ike Smith added 23 points and 10 rebounds and Isaiah Crawley grabbed 12 rebounds.

