Mitchell has 37, Jazz beat Clippers 117-111 for 2-0 lead MATTHEW COLES, Associated Press June 11, 2021 Updated: June 11, 2021 1:30 a.m.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 37 points and the Utah Jazz forced nine straight misses down the stretch to outlast the Los Angeles Clippers 117-111 on Thursday night and take a 2-0 lead in their Western Conference semifinal series.
Mitchell clinched the game with a driving shot with 43 seconds remaining but then appeared to hurt his leg slightly on a foul by Paul George with 10 seconds to play. He made one of two free throws after hobbling to the line.