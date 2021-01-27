Mitchell 33 for No. 2 Baylor in 107-59 rout over K-State STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Sports Writer Jan. 27, 2021 Updated: Jan. 27, 2021 11:54 p.m.
1 of8 Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) shoots a three point shot over Kansas State forward Seryee Lewis (4) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Jerry Larson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Kansas State guard DaJuan Gordon (3) scores past Baylor forward Flo Thamba (0) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Jerry Larson/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 Chairs are draped with jerseys of the Baylor Immortal Ten. The 10 players and staff on the basketball team were killed in a bus crash struck by a train on there way to play the Texas Longhorns in January 22, 1927. in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Jerry Larson/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) reacts after scoring against Kansas State in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Jerry Larson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber calls in a play to his team in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Jerry Larson/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 Kansas State guard Selton Miguel (2) attempts a shot between Baylor forward Flo Thamba (0) and Baylor guard Matthew Mayer (24) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Jerry Larson/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 Kansas State guard Nijel Pack (24) shoots a three point shot over Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Jerry Larson/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 Kansas State guard Mike McGuirl (0) has his shot blocked by Baylor forward Flo Thamba (0) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Jerry Larson/AP Show More Show Less
WACO, Texas (AP) — Davion Mitchell made seven 3-pointers while scoring a career-high 31 points, MaCio Teague added 18 points and No. 2 Baylor got another lopsided victory over Kansas State, 107-59 on Wednesday night.
After last month becoming the first opponent since 1992 to score 100 points at Kansas State in a 31-point victory, the Bears (15-0, 8-0 Big 12) jumped out to a 31-point lead in the first 11 1/2 minutes in the rematch. Teague already had 11 points with three 3-pointers, and Wildcats coach Bruce Weber had already used two of his timeouts by then.
Written By
STEPHEN HAWKINS