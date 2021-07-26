Missouri AD Jim Sterk to step down after 5 years in position

Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk will step down once a replacement is found, ending a five-year tenure that was marked by school-wide social unrest, millions of dollars in facilities upgrades and key coaching hires in football and basketball.
The school said in a statement Monday that the 65-year-old Sterk had “mutually agreed” to part ways with Missouri once a nationwide search identifies the Tigers' next athletic director. The leadership change comes amid a major landscape shift in college sports, where athletes can now benefit from their image and likeness and conferences could soon realign.