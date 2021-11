ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Jakobe Thomas rushed for 88 yards and three touchdowns, Jalani Eastman passed for 315 yards with two big-play TDs and Mississippi Valley State erupted for nearly 500 yards of total offense in a 44-31 win over Alabama State on Saturday.

Coming out of a 17-17 halftime tie, Alabama State (3-6, 2-5 Southwest Athletic Conference) grabbed a 24-17 lead when Ezra Gray hauled in a 20-yard pass from Ryan Nettles on the opening drive.