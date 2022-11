STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Tolu Smith scored 16 points, Cameron Matthews made all six of his shots and added 14 points, and Mississippi State beat South Dakota 79-42 on Thursday night.

South Dakota had 17 turnovers and 16 field goals against a Mississippi State defense ranked eighth nationally by allowing just 48.33 points per game. The Bulldogs also entered with opponents shooting 31%, ranking 11th. The Coyotes finished 16 of 54 for 30%.