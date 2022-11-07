Skip to main content
Sports

Mississippi St. 63, Texas A&M-CC 44

Keys 4-6 0-0 8, Mushila 3-4 2-2 8, Fryer 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 1-4 0-0 2, Murdix 3-9 0-0 7, Nickelson 2-4 0-0 5, Tennyson 2-7 0-0 6, Williams 1-6 0-0 3, Sangha 0-1 0-0 0, Roberts 1-2 0-0 2, Grandberry 0-0 0-0 0, Kern 0-0 0-0 0, Harden 0-0 0-0 0, Marshall 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-51 2-2 44.

MISSISSIPPI ST. (1-0)

Jeffries 3-9 0-0 7, Smith 6-6 3-7 15, Davis 2-5 0-0 6, Reed 3-5 0-0 7, Matthews 1-2 2-2 4, Moore 5-13 1-2 11, Stevenson 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 1-5 0-0 3, McNair 1-3 1-2 3, Horton 2-2 0-0 4, Hamilton 0-1 0-0 0, Murphy 1-2 0-0 3, Rumph 0-0 0-0 0, Russell 0-0 0-0 0, Stansbury 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 7-13 63.

Halftime_Texas A&M-CC 30-25. 3-Point Goals_Texas A&M-CC 6-18 (Tennyson 2-5, Nickelson 1-1, Murdix 1-2, Williams 1-4, Fryer 0-1, Marshall 0-1, Mushila 0-1), Mississippi St. 6-25 (Davis 2-4, Murphy 1-2, Reed 1-2, Jeffries 1-4, Jones 1-5, McNair 0-1, Moore 0-7). Rebounds_Texas A&M-CC 18 (Keys, Mushila 4), Mississippi St. 29 (Smith 9). Assists_Texas A&M-CC 5 (Murdix 3), Mississippi St. 11 (Reed 3). Total Fouls_Texas A&M-CC 13, Mississippi St. 6.

More for you
Written By