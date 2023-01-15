Mississippi St. 60, Texas A&M 44

Jessika Carter 6-12 3-4 15, Powe 3-6 0-0 8, Hayes 1-3 1-2 4, Jordan 4-7 1-2 9, Smith 8-11 1-2 18, Denae Carter 0-1 1-2 1, Johnson 1-2 2-4 5, Weber 0-3 0-0 0, Totals 23-45 9-16 60
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason