Mississippi 72, Stanford 68

Brakefield 5-6 5-7 17, Burns 2-6 0-0 4, McKinnis 7-10 1-1 15, Abram 12-18 0-0 26, Mat.Murrell 2-8 2-3 6, Caldwell 1-3 1-2 3, White 0-2 1-2 1, Allen 0-1 0-0 0, Fagan 0-2 0-0 0, Mballa 0-1 0-0 0, Ewin 0-0 0-0 0, Akwuba 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-58 10-15 72.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason