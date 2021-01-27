Missing all coaches, Vegas loses to Blues 5-4 in shootout W.G. RAMIREZ, Associated Press Jan. 27, 2021 Updated: Jan. 27, 2021 12:49 a.m.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — David Perron and Brayden Schenn scored in a shootout to lift the St. Louis Blues over the Vegas Golden Knights 5-4 on Tuesday night.
Max Pacioretty got his seventh career hat trick for the Golden Knights, who were missing their entire coaching staff because of COVID-19 concerns. General manager Kelly McCrimmon took over head coaching duties and was assisted by staff from the team’s minor league affiliate in the AHL, the Henderson Silver Knights.