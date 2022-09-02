Minnesota opens with 38-0 win over Kill, New Mexico State DAVE CAMPBELL, AP Sports Writer Sep. 2, 2022 Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 12:42 a.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mo Ibrahim rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns for Minnesota in his seamless comeback from a season-ending injury in the opener a year ago, and the Gophers overwhelmed New Mexico State 38-0 on Thursday night to spoil a homecoming of sorts for head coach Jerry Kill.
Kill had a cordial pregame conversation with Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck, his former assistant at Northern Illinois of whom he'd been critical in the past. They shared a postgame handshake, too, after the Gophers outgained the Aggies a whopping 485-91 in total yardage.