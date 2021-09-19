Minnesota-Toronto Runs

Blue jays first. George Springer strikes out swinging. Marcus Semien doubles to left field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singles to left field. Marcus Semien scores. Bo Bichette homers to center field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scores. Teoscar Hernandez singles to right field. Corey Dickerson singles to shallow infield. Teoscar Hernandez to second. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. singles to deep right center field. Corey Dickerson to third. Teoscar Hernandez scores. Breyvic Valera singles to right field. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to second. Corey Dickerson scores. Danny Jansen reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Breyvic Valera out at second. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to third. George Springer flies out to center field to Byron Buxton.

5 runs, 7 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Blue jays 5, Twins 0.

Twins fourth. Jorge Polanco strikes out swinging. Josh Donaldson hit by pitch. Max Kepler strikes out swinging. Miguel Sano doubles to deep center field. Josh Donaldson to third. Nick Gordon doubles to deep left field. Miguel Sano scores. Josh Donaldson scores. Jake Cave called out on strikes.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 5, Twins 2.

Twins seventh. Nick Gordon grounds out to second base, Marcus Semien to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Jake Cave grounds out to shallow right field, Marcus Semien to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Ben Rortvedt homers to right field. Luis Arraez pops out to shallow infield to Marcus Semien.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 5, Twins 3.