Twins first. Luis Arraez doubles to deep center field. Carlos Correa strikes out swinging. Jose Miranda homers to left field. Luis Arraez scores. Nick Gordon singles to right field. Gio Urshela reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Nick Gordon out at second. Kyle Garlick strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 2, Yankees 0.

Twins fourth. Gio Urshela grounds out to second base, Gleyber Torres to Ronald Guzman. Kyle Garlick strikes out swinging. Jake Cave singles to shallow infield. Gary Sanchez singles to center field. Jake Cave to third. Gilberto Celestino singles to left field. Gary Sanchez to second. Jake Cave scores. Luis Arraez reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Gilberto Celestino out at second.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Twins 3, Yankees 0.

Yankees fourth. Aaron Judge homers to left field. Gleyber Torres strikes out swinging. Ronald Guzman called out on strikes. Miguel Andujar grounds out to shortstop, Carlos Correa to Luis Arraez.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 3, Yankees 1.

Yankees sixth. Oswald Peraza singles to shallow right field. Oswaldo Cabrera strikes out swinging. Aaron Judge pops out to shallow infield to Nick Gordon. Gleyber Torres homers to left field. Oswald Peraza scores. Ronald Guzman strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 3, Yankees 3.

Twins twelfth. Jake Cave walks. Gary Sanchez strikes out swinging. Gilberto Celestino singles to right field. Jake Cave to third. Jermaine Palacios scores. Luis Arraez walks. Gilberto Celestino to second. Carlos Correa pops out to second base to Gleyber Torres. Jose Miranda flies out to deep center field to Estevan Florial.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Twins 4, Yankees 3.

Yankees twelfth. Isiah Kiner-Falefa singles to shallow center field. Marwin Gonzalez scores. Estevan Florial strikes out swinging. Jose Trevino singles to shallow right field, advances to 2nd. Isiah Kiner-Falefa to third. Oswald Peraza flies out to shallow left field to Nick Gordon. Oswaldo Cabrera singles to shallow center field. Jose Trevino to third. Isiah Kiner-Falefa scores.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Yankees 5, Twins 4.