Yankees third. Andrew Velazquez triples to deep right center field. Kyle Higashioka doubles to left field. Andrew Velazquez scores. Tyler Wade walks. Luke Voit doubles to shallow left field, advances to 3rd. Tyler Wade scores. Kyle Higashioka scores. Anthony Rizzo out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Nick Gordon. Luke Voit scores. Aaron Judge strikes out swinging. Joey Gallo strikes out on a foul tip.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 4, Twins 0.

Yankees fourth. Giancarlo Stanton grounds out to third base, Luis Arraez to Miguel Sano. Rougned Odor flies out to deep right field to Max Kepler. Andrew Velazquez singles to shallow infield. Kyle Higashioka homers to left field. Andrew Velazquez scores. Tyler Wade grounds out to shortstop, Luis Arraez to Miguel Sano.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 6, Twins 0.

Twins sixth. Ryan Jeffers pops out to shallow infield to Jameson Taillon. Jake Cave homers to center field. Andrelton Simmons singles to center field. Max Kepler doubles to deep right center field. Andrelton Simmons to third. Jorge Polanco doubles to right field. Max Kepler scores. Andrelton Simmons scores. Josh Donaldson flies out to center field to Aaron Judge. Luis Arraez grounds out to shallow right field, Anthony Rizzo to Wandy Peralta.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 6, Twins 3.

Twins eighth. Rob Refsnyder pinch-hitting for Jake Cave. Rob Refsnyder grounds out to third base, Tyler Wade to Anthony Rizzo. Andrelton Simmons singles to shallow infield. Max Kepler strikes out swinging. Jorge Polanco singles to center field. Andrelton Simmons scores. Josh Donaldson strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 6, Twins 4.

Yankees eighth. Aaron Judge grounds out to second base, Jorge Polanco to Miguel Sano. Joey Gallo strikes out on a foul tip. Giancarlo Stanton homers to right field. Rougned Odor strikes out on a foul tip.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 7, Twins 4.

Twins ninth. Luis Arraez flies out to left field to Joey Gallo. Miguel Sano homers to left field. Brent Rooker pinch-hitting for Nick Gordon. Brent Rooker called out on strikes. Ryan Jeffers strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 7, Twins 5.