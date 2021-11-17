Skip to main content
Sports

Minnesota 73, American U. 56

FG FT Reb
MINNESOTA (3-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Sissoko 25 6-12 4-6 4-5 1 3 17
Helgren 21 1-2 0-0 1-2 0 2 2
Hubbard 26 2-8 0-0 0-1 1 2 6
Powell 27 4-10 2-4 1-6 8 2 12
Scalia 27 2-9 0-0 0-2 1 1 6
Bagwell-Katalinich 9 4-4 0-0 2-4 0 3 8
Cumming 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Hedman 2 1-1 0-0 1-1 0 0 3
Mershon 7 0-0 0-0 1-2 0 3 0
Sconiers 7 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Smith 18 2-3 0-2 1-3 2 2 4
Winters 18 3-8 0-0 1-3 3 0 7
Czinano 2 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Micheaux 9 3-3 0-0 1-1 0 1 6
Strande 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 2-3 0 0 0
Totals 200 29-63 6-12 15-34 16 20 73

Percentages: FG 46.032, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 9-25, .36 (Hubbard 2-6, Powell 2-5, Scalia 2-6, Sissoko 1-4, Hedman 1-1, Winters 1-3)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Bagwell-Katalinich 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Sissoko 3, Smith 3, Powell 2, Team 2, Scalia 1, Bagwell-Katalinich 1, Mershon 1, Winters 1)

Steals: 10 (Sissoko 3, Powell 3, Helgren 1, Hubbard 1, Scalia 1, Bagwell-Katalinich 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
AMERICAN U. (2-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Brown 35 3-6 4-6 0-8 0 2 10
Stack 21 6-7 0-1 0-1 0 3 12
Doring 24 3-5 0-0 0-1 1 0 7
Edwards 32 1-3 3-4 0-0 4 1 5
Fisher 29 3-8 1-2 0-2 3 4 7
Vres 22 3-6 0-0 0-2 3 0 9
Graytok 3 0-0 0-0 1-2 0 1 0
Bales 1 0-0 1-2 0-0 0 0 1
DeRubbo 18 1-4 2-2 1-1 1 0 4
Henning 13 0-2 1-4 1-2 4 0 1
Johns 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 1-7 0 0 0
Totals 200 20-41 12-21 4-26 16 12 56

Percentages: FG 48.780, FT .571.

3-Point Goals: 4-10, .4 (Vres 3-4, Doring 1-3, Brown 0-1, Fisher 0-1, DeRubbo 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Vres 1)

Turnovers: 20 (Doring 5, Edwards 4, Brown 2, Fisher 2, Graytok 2, Team 2, Vres 1, DeRubbo 1, Johns 1)

Steals: 7 (Brown 2, Stack 2, Edwards 1, Fisher 1, DeRubbo 1)

Technical Fouls: None

American U. 12 16 13 15 56
Minnesota 21 14 19 19 73

A_2,643

Officials_Erika Herriman, Jeff Cross, Kevin Pethtel