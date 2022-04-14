Minnesota 3, Dallas 2

Minnesota 1 1 0 1 \u2014 3 Dallas 0 1 1 0 \u2014 2 First Period_1, Minnesota, Fiala 27 (Gaudreau, Boldy), 2:14. Second Period_2, Dallas, Robertson 35 (Pavelski, Hintz), 6:02 (pp). 3, Minnesota, Fiala 28 (Gaudreau), 11:36 (sh). Third Period_4, Dallas, Robertson 36 (Heiskanen, Hintz), 0:55. Overtime_5, Minnesota, Gaudreau 12 (Fleury), 1:40. Shots on Goal_Minnesota 10-13-3-1_27. Dallas 13-15-8-0_36. Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 0; Dallas 1 of 3. Goalies_Minnesota, Fleury 24-22-5 (36 shots-34 saves). Dallas, Wedgewood 13-14-5 (27-24). A_18,110 (18,532). T_2:32. Referees_Chris Rooney, Francois St. Laurent. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Julien Fournier.