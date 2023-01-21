Minnesota 113, Houston 104

Eason 5-11 3-4 14, Martin Jr. 6-12 3-4 15, Sengun 7-9 4-10 19, Gordon 7-13 0-0 16, Green 3-13 3-6 10, Garuba 0-2 0-0 0, Tate 2-4 2-4 8, Christopher 5-9 0-0 10, Mathews 2-3 4-5 9, Washington Jr. 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 38-79 19-33 104.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason