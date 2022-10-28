Minnesota 111, L.A. Lakers 102

Brown Jr. 4-10 0-0 12, James 10-24 7-8 28, Jones 1-4 1-2 3, Beverley 2-4 2-2 6, Walker IV 3-10 0-0 6, Gabriel 3-6 2-2 8, Nunn 4-9 0-1 9, Reaves 4-5 2-2 12, Westbrook 6-17 5-10 18. Totals 37-89 19-27 102.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason