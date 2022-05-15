Minjee Lee hangs on, wins LPGA Founders Cup over Thompson TOM CANAVAN, AP Sports Writer May 15, 2022 Updated: May 15, 2022 4:57 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of17 Minjee Lee, of Australia, hits off the fourth tee during the fourth round of the LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup golf tournament, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Clifton, N.J. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 Minjee Lee reacts after finishing on the 18th hole during the third round of the LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup golf tournament, Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, N.J. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17 Lexi Thompson, of the United States, acknowledges the crowd after sinking a putt on the third hole during the fourth round of the LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup golf tournament, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Clifton, N.J. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 Madelene Sagstrom, of Sweden, reacts after failing to hit out of a bunker on the third hole during the fourth round of the LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup golf tournament, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Clifton, N.J. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 Angel Yin, of the United States, hits off the second tee during the fourth round of the LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup golf tournament, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Clifton, N.J. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 Carlota Ciganda, of Spain, looks after an errant shot off the 16th tee during the fourth round of the LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup golf tournament, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Clifton, N.J. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 Atthaya Thitikul, of Thailand, finishes her round on the 18th hole during the fourth round of the LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup golf tournament, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Clifton, N.J. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 A person drives a golf cart through heavy fog before the start of the fourth round of the LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup golf tournament, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Clifton, N.J. The start of the final round was delayed by an hour due to heavy fog. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 Atthaya Thitikul, of Thailand, tees off in a the fog at the start of the fourth round of the LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup golf tournament, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Clifton, N.J. The start of the final round was delayed by an hour due to heavy fog. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 Nasa Hataoka, of Japan, hits off the section tee during the fourth round of the LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup golf tournament, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Clifton, N.J. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 Angel Yin, of the United States, reacts after a shot on the 10th fairway during the fourth round of the LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup golf tournament, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Clifton, N.J. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
17 of17
CLIFTON, N.J. (AP) — LPGA scoring leader Minjee Lee made her only three birdies on the back nine and captured the Cognizant Founders Cup by two shots over Lexi Thompson on Sunday for her first win of the year.
The 25-year-old Australian took the lead for good with a birdie on the par-5 14th hole at Upper Montclair Country Club. She closed with a 2-under 70, her only round not in the 60s, for a 72-hole total of 19-under 269 in the event that honors the 13 founding members of the LPGA Tour.