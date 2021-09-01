Milwaukee-San Francisco Runs

Brewers first. Kolten Wong flies out to deep center field to Mike Yastrzemski. Willy Adames singles to left field. Christian Yelich singles to third base. Willy Adames to second. Omar Narvaez singles to deep right center field. Christian Yelich to third. Willy Adames scores. Avisail Garcia grounds out to shallow infield, Kris Bryant to Brandon Belt. Omar Narvaez to second. Christian Yelich scores. Rowdy Tellez walks. Jace Peterson grounds out to first base to Brandon Belt.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 2, Giants 0.

Brewers second. Lorenzo Cain homers to left field. Brandon Woodruff singles to left field. Kolten Wong grounds out to second base. Brandon Woodruff out at second. Willy Adames flies out to center field to Mike Yastrzemski.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 3, Giants 0.

Brewers third. Christian Yelich grounds out to second base, Brandon Crawford to Brandon Belt. Omar Narvaez pops out to Kris Bryant. Avisail Garcia hit by pitch. Rowdy Tellez triples to deep center field. Avisail Garcia scores. Jace Peterson walks. Lorenzo Cain singles to right field. Jace Peterson to second. Rowdy Tellez scores. Brandon Woodruff called out on strikes.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 5, Giants 0.

Brewers fourth. Kolten Wong lines out to center field to Mike Yastrzemski. Willy Adames grounds out to third base, Kris Bryant to Brandon Belt. Christian Yelich singles to center field. Omar Narvaez singles to shallow left field, advances to 2nd. Christian Yelich scores. Throwing error by Johnny Cueto. Avisail Garcia singles to shallow left field. Omar Narvaez to third. Rowdy Tellez grounds out to shortstop, Kris Bryant to Brandon Belt.

1 run, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Brewers 6, Giants 0.

Giants sixth. Brandon Belt homers to center field. Buster Posey grounds out to shallow infield, Willy Adames to Rowdy Tellez. Brandon Crawford grounds out to shallow infield, Brandon Woodruff to Rowdy Tellez. Kris Bryant singles to right field. Mike Yastrzemski singles to right field. Kris Bryant to third. Wilmer Flores grounds out to shortstop, Willy Adames to Rowdy Tellez.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 6, Giants 1.

Giants ninth. Wilmer Flores homers to left field. Curt Casali pinch-hitting for Alex Dickerson. Curt Casali called out on strikes. Darin Ruf pinch-hitting for Zack Littell. Darin Ruf strikes out swinging. LaMonte Wade Jr. singles to center field. Brandon Belt flies out to deep center field to Lorenzo Cain.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 6, Giants 2.