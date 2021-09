Brewers first. Kolten Wong hit by pitch. Eduardo Escobar flies out to deep right center field to Franmil Reyes. Kolten Wong to second. Christian Yelich grounds out to first base, Bobby Bradley to Eli Morgan. Kolten Wong to third. Fielding error by Ryan Lavarnway. Kolten Wong scores. Avisail Garcia singles to second base. Omar Narvaez flies out to center field to Myles Straw.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Brewers 1, Indians 0.

Indians first. Myles Straw reaches on error. Throwing error by Luis Urias. Amed Rosario grounds out to shortstop, Luis Urias to Rowdy Tellez. Jose Ramirez walks. Franmil Reyes strikes out swinging. Bobby Bradley singles to shallow center field. Jose Ramirez scores. Myles Straw scores. Yu Chang reaches on error to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Bobby Bradley to third. Fielding error by Luis Urias. Bradley Zimmer walks. Ryan Lavarnway reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Bradley Zimmer out at second.

2 runs, 1 hit, 2 errors, 4 left on. Indians 2, Brewers 1.

Brewers fourth. Omar Narvaez doubles to deep right field. Daniel Vogelbach flies out to deep center field to Myles Straw. Luis Urias homers to left field. Omar Narvaez scores. Rowdy Tellez singles to right field. Lorenzo Cain flies out to right center field to Myles Straw. Kolten Wong flies out to left field to Bradley Zimmer.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 3, Indians 2.

Brewers fifth. Eduardo Escobar homers to right field. Christian Yelich flies out to deep center field to Myles Straw. Avisail Garcia singles to shallow infield. Omar Narvaez singles to shallow right field. Avisail Garcia to second. Daniel Vogelbach walks. Omar Narvaez to second. Avisail Garcia to third. Luis Urias reaches on catcher interference. Daniel Vogelbach to second. Omar Narvaez to third. Avisail Garcia scores. Interference error by Ryan Lavarnway. Rowdy Tellez pops out to shallow infield to Ryan Lavarnway. Lorenzo Cain homers to left field. Luis Urias scores. Daniel Vogelbach scores. Omar Narvaez scores. Kolten Wong lines out to shallow right field to Andres Gimenez.

6 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Brewers 9, Indians 2.

Brewers sixth. Eduardo Escobar homers to left field. Christian Yelich singles to shallow center field. Avisail Garcia strikes out swinging. Omar Narvaez called out on strikes. Daniel Vogelbach reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Christian Yelich out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 10, Indians 2.

Indians eighth. Franmil Reyes singles to shallow center field. Bobby Bradley singles to deep right field. Franmil Reyes to third. Yu Chang grounds out to shallow infield, Eduardo Escobar to Rowdy Tellez. Bobby Bradley to second. Franmil Reyes scores. Bradley Zimmer grounds out to second base, Kolten Wong to Rowdy Tellez. Bobby Bradley to third. Ryan Lavarnway grounds out to shallow left field, Eduardo Escobar to Rowdy Tellez.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 10, Indians 3.