Milwaukee-Chicago Cubs Runs

Brewers fourth. Andrew McCutchen singles to right field. Rowdy Tellez strikes out swinging. Hunter Renfroe singles to left field. Andrew McCutchen to second. Omar Narvaez hit by pitch. Hunter Renfroe to second. Andrew McCutchen to third. Lorenzo Cain grounds out to first base, Frank Schwindel to Kyle Hendricks. Omar Narvaez to second. Hunter Renfroe to third. Andrew McCutchen scores. Jace Peterson lines out to deep right field to Seiya Suzuki.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 1, Cubs 0.