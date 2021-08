Cubs third. Sergio Alcantara singles. Justin Steele strikes out on a foul bunt. Rafael Ortega singles to right center field, advances to 2nd. Sergio Alcantara to third. Fielding error by Avisail Garcia. Willson Contreras hit by pitch. Ian Happ strikes out swinging. Patrick Wisdom walks. Willson Contreras to second. Rafael Ortega to third. Sergio Alcantara scores. Greg Deichmann flies out to deep left field to Tyrone Taylor.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Cubs 1, Brewers 0.

Brewers fourth. Willy Adames homers to right field. Eduardo Escobar doubles to shallow right field. Avisail Garcia homers to center field. Eduardo Escobar scores. Tyrone Taylor grounds out to shallow left field, Patrick Wisdom to Frank Schwindel. Lorenzo Cain flies out to right center field to Greg Deichmann. Luis Urias flies out to deep left field to Ian Happ.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 3, Cubs 1.

Brewers sixth. Avisail Garcia grounds out to shortstop, Andrew Romine to Frank Schwindel. Tyrone Taylor pops out to shallow center field to Sergio Alcantara. Lorenzo Cain homers to right field. Luis Urias singles to shallow center field. Manny Pina strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 4, Cubs 1.

Cubs sixth. Patrick Wisdom singles to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by Freddy Peralta. Greg Deichmann lines out to deep right field to Avisail Garcia. Patrick Wisdom to third. Frank Schwindel doubles to third base. Patrick Wisdom scores. David Bote pinch-hitting for Andrew Romine. David Bote flies out to deep center field to Lorenzo Cain. Sergio Alcantara flies out to left field to Tyrone Taylor.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Brewers 4, Cubs 2.